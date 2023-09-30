The Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Texas A&M ranks 29th in scoring defense this year (17.8 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 39.8 points per game. Arkansas ranks 79th with 384.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 39th with 320.3 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Arkansas Texas A&M 384.3 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.8 (37th) 320.3 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.8 (14th) 147.8 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (71st) 236.5 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.3 (18th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has compiled 918 yards (229.5 ypg) while completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 128 yards with one touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 31 times for 190 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has racked up 174 yards on 41 carries with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 273 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Luke Hasz has collected 239 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Isaac TeSlaa has racked up 174 reciving yards (43.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has compiled 979 yards (244.8 ypg) on 82-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 63 rushing yards (15.8 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Amari Daniels has 234 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 169 yards (42.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 22 catches for 307 yards (76.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ainias Smith has put together a 272-yard season so far, reeling in 18 passes on 27 targets.

Jahdae Walker has racked up nine receptions for 148 yards, an average of 37 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

