AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on SEC Network. The Aggies are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered once in three games with a spread this year.

The Razorbacks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

