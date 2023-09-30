AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is the setting as the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) match up with the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on SEC Network. The Aggies are a 6.5-point favorite in the matchup. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this game.

Texas A&M ranks 30th in total offense this season (450.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 450.8 yards allowed per game. Arkansas is accumulating 36.5 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 22.8 points per game (59th-ranked) on defense.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +195

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Arkansas' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Arkansas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Arkansas has played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has racked up 918 yards (229.5 ypg) while completing 70.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 128 yards with one touchdown.

AJ Green has run the ball 31 times for 190 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has piled up 174 yards (on 41 carries) with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong leads his team with 273 receiving yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has totaled 239 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Isaac TeSlaa's 13 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 174 yards (43.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Keivie Rose leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and six tackles.

Jaheim Thomas is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 30 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks.

Dwight McGlothern has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with five tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

