The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will see Brianna Do as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Do Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brianna Do Insights

Do has finished under par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Do has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Do has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Do finished 68th in her only finish over her last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 42 +3 254 0 2 0 0 $27,480

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Do has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,522 yards, 84 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Do's Last Time Out

Do was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to land her in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Do was better than only 2% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Do recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Do recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Do's six birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

In that last tournament, Do's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Do finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Do recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.6.

