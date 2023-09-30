Brittany Lincicome will play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Lincicome at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lincicome Odds to Win: +30000

Brittany Lincicome Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Lincicome has finished below par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lincicome has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Lincicome has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Lincicome has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 47 -2 286 0 5 0 0 $80,101

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Lincicome has played in the past year has been 111 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lincicome's Last Time Out

Lincicome was in the second percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lincicome was better than only 7% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Lincicome failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lincicome recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Lincicome had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that most recent competition, Lincicome's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Lincicome finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lincicome underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

