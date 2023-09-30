The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will have Brooke Matthews as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Matthews at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brooke Matthews Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Matthews has shot better than par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Matthews has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Matthews finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Matthews hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 59th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 59 -1 287 0 1 0 0 $4,430

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Matthews has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,572 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +1. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

Matthews was better than 52% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Matthews did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Matthews carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.0).

Matthews carded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last competition, Matthews' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Matthews finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Matthews recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

