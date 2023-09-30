Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready for a matchup with TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 42.3%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won 23 of its 53 games, or 43.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 157 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-46 36-45 28-24 41-66 52-65 17-25

