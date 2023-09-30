Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
The Cincinnati Reds (82-78) will look for Noelvi Marte to continue a 14-game hitting streak versus the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-4) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom
- Rom (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .336 batting average against him.
- Rom has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Rom enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven outings this season.
Drew Rom vs. Reds
- He will take the mound against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1350 total hits (on a .249 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 195 total home runs (14th in MLB play).
- Rom has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits against the Reds this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips
- The Reds will send Phillips (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
- The 22-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 5.66, a 2.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.355.
- Phillips will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.