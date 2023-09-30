Celine Borge will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Borge at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Borge Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Borge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Borge has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Borge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -2 277 0 10 1 1 $451,247

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Borge has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,542 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the second percentile of the field.

Borge shot better than only 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Borge fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Borge had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Borge failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament average was 5.3.

In that most recent tournament, Borge's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Borge ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Borge had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.