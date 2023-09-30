Our projection model predicts the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 30 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Eccles Coliseum, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-5.2) 61.8 Central Arkansas 33, Southern Utah 28

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 UAC Predictions

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, six Bears games hit the over.

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, five of Thunderbirds games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Utah 23.8 26.3 37.0 17.0 19.3 29.3 Central Arkansas 41.5 23.8 61.0 9.5 22.0 38.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.