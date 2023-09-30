Central Arkansas vs. Southern Utah Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 30 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Eccles Coliseum, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Central Arkansas vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Central Arkansas (-5.2)
|61.8
|Central Arkansas 33, Southern Utah 28
Week 5 UAC Predictions
Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.
- Last year, six Bears games hit the over.
Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)
- The Thunderbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
- Last season, five of Thunderbirds games went over the point total.
Bears vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern Utah
|23.8
|26.3
|37.0
|17.0
|19.3
|29.3
|Central Arkansas
|41.5
|23.8
|61.0
|9.5
|22.0
|38.0
