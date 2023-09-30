The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) and the Central Arkansas Bears (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Eccles Coliseum in a battle of UAC opponents.

On offense, Southern Utah ranks 65th in the FCS with 23.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 58th in points allowed (347.5 points allowed per contest). Central Arkansas' offense has been dominant, piling up 478.3 total yards per contest (sixth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 33rd by allowing 291.5 total yards per game.

Central Arkansas vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Central Arkansas vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Central Arkansas Southern Utah 478.3 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (61st) 291.5 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.5 (72nd) 280.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.0 (115th) 198.3 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.8 (31st) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has racked up 740 yards (185.0 ypg) while completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shunderrick Powell is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 632 yards, or 158.0 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Powell has also chipped in with nine catches for 65 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Kylin James has 10 receptions for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 20 times for 205 yards and three scores.

Jarrod Barnes leads his team with 198 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Myles Butler has put up a 194-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 14 targets.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has racked up 924 yards (231.0 ypg) on 68-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braedon Wissler, has carried the ball 49 times for 122 yards (30.5 per game).

This season, Targhee Lambson has carried the ball 37 times for 112 yards (28.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has hauled in 22 catches for 357 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Isaiah Wooden has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 321 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s six grabs have turned into 88 yards.

