Held from September 29-30, Dana Finkelstein will compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to place a bet on Finkelstein at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Finkelstein Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dana Finkelstein Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Finkelstein has finished better than par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Finkelstein has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Finkelstein's average finish has been 58th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Finkelstein has had an average finish of 58th in her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 46 -2 267 0 8 0 0 $78,602

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Finkelstein has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,540 yards, 102 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Finkelstein's Last Time Out

Finkelstein was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 63rd percentile.

Finkelstein shot better than 38% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Finkelstein recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Finkelstein carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Finkelstein recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last tournament, Finkelstein's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Finkelstein ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Finkelstein had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.