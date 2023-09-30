From September 29-30, Dani Holmqvist will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Holmqvist at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Holmqvist Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Holmqvist has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Holmqvist has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Holmqvist has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Holmqvist has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 13 -6 258 0 3 1 1 $123,883

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Holmqvist has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,505 yards, 67 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Holmqvist was better than just 7% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Holmqvist carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Holmqvist did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Holmqvist's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

At that last tournament, Holmqvist's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Holmqvist finished the Kroger Queen City Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Holmqvist fell short compared to the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

