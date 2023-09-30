Gina Kim will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,438-yard course with $2,300,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Kim Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 42 -3 283 0 7 1 1 $165,092

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,545 yards, 107 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Kim was better than 36% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Kim's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that last competition, Kim's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Kim ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

