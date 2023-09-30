The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Jaravee Boonchant as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Boonchant at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Boonchant Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jaravee Boonchant Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Boonchant has shot better than par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Boonchant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Boonchant has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -1 286 0 9 0 2 $198,329

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Boonchant has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,537 yards, 99 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Boonchant's Last Time Out

Boonchant was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Boonchant was better than 55% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Boonchant carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Boonchant had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Boonchant recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last competition, Boonchant's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Boonchant ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Boonchant carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.6.

