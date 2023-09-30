The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will see Jing Yan as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Yan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Jing Yan Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Yan has shot better than par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Yan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Yan has had an average finish of 49th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Yan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 44 +2 274 0 5 0 0 $56,924

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 104 yards shorter than the average course Yan has played in the past year (6,542).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Yan's Last Time Out

Yan was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Yan was better than 64% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Yan shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yan had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Yan's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that most recent outing, Yan carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Yan finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yan had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.6.

