Kelly Tan is ready for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club (par-71) in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30. The purse is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Tan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Tan Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kelly Tan Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Tan has shot below par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Tan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Tan has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five events.

Tan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 55 +1 275 0 6 0 0 $47,318

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Tan has played in the past year has been 98 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 69th percentile of the field.

Tan shot better than only 21% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Tan failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Tan carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Tan's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that last tournament, Tan's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Tan finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Tan had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.