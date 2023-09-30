The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is underway, and Kris Tamulis is currently in 124th place with a score of +2.

Looking to bet on Kris Tamulis at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +150000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Tamulis Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kris Tamulis Insights

Over her last six rounds, Tamulis has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

She has yet to finish any of her last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tamulis has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last six rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past three tournaments.

Tamulis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past three events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 124 +2 73 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 71 yards shorter than the average course Tamulis has played in the past year (6,509).

Tamulis' Last Time Out

Tamulis was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ranked in the second percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Tamulis shot better than only 0% of the golfers at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Tamulis failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Tamulis had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Tamulis' three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the field average (5.4).

In that last tournament, Tamulis' par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Tamulis finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Tamulis underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Tamulis' performance prior to the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship .

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.