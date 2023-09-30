Lindy Duncan is part of the field from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Looking to bet on Duncan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Duncan Odds to Win: +30000

Lindy Duncan Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Duncan has scored below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Duncan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five events, Duncan has had an average finish of 68th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Duncan has had an average finish of 68th in her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 46 E 277 0 8 1 1 $206,802

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 104 yards shorter than the average course Duncan has played in the past year (6,542).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Duncan was better than 64% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Duncan fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Duncan had six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Duncan's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that last tournament, Duncan posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Duncan ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Duncan fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

