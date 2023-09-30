Linnea Johansson is set for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club (par-71) in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30. The purse is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to wager on Johansson at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Johansson Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Linnea Johansson Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Johansson has scored below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 15 rounds played.

Over her last 15 rounds, Johansson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Johansson's average finish has been 56th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Johansson has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 47 -1 264 0 7 0 0 $56,594

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Johansson has played in the past year has been 39 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Johansson's Last Time Out

Johansson finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 94th percentile of the field.

Johansson was better than just 2% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Johansson fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Johansson carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Johansson's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent competition, Johansson had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Johansson finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of 16 par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Johansson recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.6).

