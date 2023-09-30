Louise Ridderstrom will compete at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Ridderstrom at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Ridderstrom Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Louise Ridderstrom Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Ridderstrom has scored under par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Ridderstrom has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Ridderstrom finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Ridderstrom finished 66th in her only finish over her last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 66 -1 287 0 1 0 0 $5,359

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

Players have posted 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Ridderstrom has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,464 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Ridderstrom's Last Time Out

Ridderstrom finished in the 27th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She finished in the 70th percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.17 strokes on those 29 holes.

On the 13 par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ridderstrom shot better than 46% of the field (averaging 4.85 strokes).

Ridderstrom failed to card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ridderstrom recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Ridderstrom's four birdies or better on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the tournament average (2.7).

At that last outing, Ridderstrom's par-4 performance (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Ridderstrom finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on three of 13 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.0.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ridderstrom recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.7.

