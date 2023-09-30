Held from September 29-30, Lucy Li is set to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to place a wager on Li at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Li Odds to Win: +15000

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Li has shot below par three times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Li has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Li has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Li has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 39 +2 288 0 10 0 0 $165,206

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Li has played in the past year (6,559 yards) is 121 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Li's Last Time Out

Li was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the second percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Li shot better than only 7% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Li recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Li had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Li failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament average was 5.3.

In that most recent tournament, Li's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Li ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Li carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

