Luna Sobron Galmes is set for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club (par-71) in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30. The purse is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Sobron Galmes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to win the tournament this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards
Sobron Galmes Odds to Win: +75000

Luna Sobron Galmes Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Sobron Galmes has registered one round with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sobron Galmes has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Sobron Galmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 56 +5 293 0 2 0 0 $16,560

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course Sobron Galmes has played in the past year (6,496).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Sobron Galmes' Last Time Out

Sobron Galmes shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 15th percentile among all competitors.

Sobron Galmes shot better than 82% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.85.

Sobron Galmes failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Sobron Galmes had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Sobron Galmes failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament average was 5.3.

At that last competition, Sobron Galmes carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Sobron Galmes finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Sobron Galmes finished without one.

