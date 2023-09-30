Maria Torres will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards

Maria Torres Insights

Torres has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Torres has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Torres has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 38 E 288 0 1 0 0 $9,576

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Torres will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,505 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Torres' Last Time Out

Torres was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the second percentile among all competitors.

Torres shot better than 64% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Torres did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Torres had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Torres carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Torres' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Torres ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Torres carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.6.

