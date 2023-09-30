Held from September 29-30, Mariajo Uribe is set to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to bet on Uribe at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Uribe Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mariajo Uribe Insights

Uribe has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Uribe has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Uribe's average finish has been 66th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

Uribe hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 66th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 56 +3 289 0 5 0 0 $46,439

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Uribe has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,512 yards, 74 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Uribe's Last Time Out

Uribe was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 34th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Uribe shot better than just 21% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Uribe recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Uribe carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Uribe had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last outing, Uribe's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Uribe ended the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Uribe had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.