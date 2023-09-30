Marina Alex will compete from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Looking to wager on Alex at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Alex Odds to Win: +20000

Marina Alex Insights

Alex has finished better than par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Alex has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Alex has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 39 E 275 0 13 0 0 $242,233

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Alex has played in the past year (6,559 yards) is 121 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Alex's Last Time Out

Alex was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Alex was better than only 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Alex did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Alex did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Alex's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average (5.3).

In that last outing, Alex's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Alex finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Alex underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

