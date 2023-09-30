Marissa Steen will be among those at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Steen at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Steen Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Marissa Steen Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Steen has scored below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Steen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Steen has had an average finish of 45th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Steen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 38 -1 273 0 6 0 0 $144,998

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Steen will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,521 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Steen's Last Time Out

Steen was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Steen was better than just 2% of the field (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Steen carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Steen did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Steen's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that most recent competition, Steen had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Steen ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Steen carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

