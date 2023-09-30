The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Matilda Castren in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Castren at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Castren Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matilda Castren Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Castren has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Castren has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her most recent 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Castren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -2 274 0 14 0 2 $289,204

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Castren has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,566 yards, 128 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the first percentile of the field.

Castren shot better than just 21% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Castren did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Castren had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Castren's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that most recent tournament, Castren had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Castren ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Castren recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

