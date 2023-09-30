Based on our computer projections, the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams come together at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 30, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (+17.5) Under (40.5) Michigan 24, Nebraska 14

Week 5 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

The Wolverines are winless against the spread this season.

Michigan has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when they are at least 17.5-point favorites.

None of the Wolverines' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The point total average for Michigan games this season is 54.8, 14.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 13.3% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

One of the Cornhuskers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Nebraska games this season is 6.1 more points than the point total of 40.5 in this outing.

Wolverines vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 31.8 5.8 31.8 5.8 -- -- Nebraska 21.8 18.5 31.5 12.5 12 24.5

