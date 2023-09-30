Min Lee will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at the par-71, 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Lee at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lee Odds to Win: +25000

Min Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Lee has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Lee's average finish has been 65th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Lee has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 53 +3 280 0 9 0 0 $129,418

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Lee has played in the past year has been 103 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 0 percentile of the field.

Lee was better than only 7% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Lee carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Lee's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average (5.3).

In that last outing, Lee's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Lee ended the Kroger Queen City Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

