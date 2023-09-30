Muni He is ready for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club (par-71) in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30. The purse is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on He at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards He Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Muni He Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, He has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

He has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, He's average finish has been 37th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

He has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 32 -5 268 0 5 0 0 $63,210

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course He has played in the past year (6,496 yards) is 58 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

He's Last Time Out

He was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

He shot better than only 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

He recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, He had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

He's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent tournament, He's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

He finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, He underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.