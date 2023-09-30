The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club includes Natalie Gulbis. The tournament takes place from September 29-30.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +200000 to win the tournament this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Gulbis Odds to Win: +200000

Natalie Gulbis Insights

Over her last four rounds, she has not finished any of them without a bogey or under par.

She has yet to finish any of her last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gulbis has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last four rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past two events.

Gulbis has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Gulbis has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,317 yards, 121 yards shorter than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Gulbis' Last Time Out

Gulbis was in the first percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which landed her in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Gulbis shot better than just 27% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Gulbis failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Gulbis had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.3).

Gulbis had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

In that last outing, Gulbis' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Gulbis finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Gulbis carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

