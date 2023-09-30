Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Sooners. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (+20) Under (48.5) Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17

Week 5 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sooners' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Against the spread, the Sooners are 4-0-0 this year.

In games they have played as 20-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Oklahoma has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Oklahoma games have had an average of 60.6 points this season, 12.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 11.4% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Cyclones' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total in Iowa State games this season is 10.3 fewer points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Sooners vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 46.8 8.5 50.5 5.5 43.0 11.5 Iowa State 21.0 16.5 25.7 18.7 7.0 10.0

