The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club includes Paula Reto. The event takes place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Reto at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Reto Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Paula Reto Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has shot below par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Reto has had an average finish of 39th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Reto has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 41 -2 279 0 12 1 2 $296,953

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Reto has played in the past year (6,563 yards) is 125 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Reto's Last Time Out

Reto finished in the 16th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Reto shot better than 64% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Reto recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Reto had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Reto's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average of 5.3.

At that last competition, Reto carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Reto ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Reto recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.6.

