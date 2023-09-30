Pernilla Lindberg will play from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Lindberg at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lindberg Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pernilla Lindberg Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lindberg has shot below par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 20 rounds.

Lindberg has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Lindberg's average finish has been 53rd.

Lindberg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Lindberg has qualified for the weekend in five tournaments in a row.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 46 -1 279 0 12 0 0 $118,815

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 97 yards shorter than the average course Lindberg has played in the past year (6,535).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lindberg's Last Time Out

Lindberg was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 72nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to land her in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Lindberg was better than just 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Lindberg recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lindberg had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Lindberg's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.3.

In that most recent tournament, Lindberg had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Lindberg finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lindberg fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.