Phatlum Pornanong will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Pornanong at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Pornanong Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Phatlum Pornanong Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Pornanong has shot under par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 18 rounds.

Pornanong has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Pornanong's average finish has been 44th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

Pornanong has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 43 -2 280 0 14 0 0 $211,953

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Pornanong has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,547 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Pornanong's Last Time Out

Pornanong was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 21st percentile of the field.

Pornanong was better than only 17% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Pornanong carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Pornanong recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Pornanong recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that most recent competition, Pornanong's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Pornanong ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Pornanong carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.