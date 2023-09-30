Samantha Wagner is set to take part in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking place from September 29-30.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Wagner Odds to Win: +30000

Samantha Wagner Insights

Wagner has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Wagner has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Wagner has had an average finish of 52nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Wagner has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 53 E 274 0 6 0 0 $66,830

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Wagner has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,504 yards, 66 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Wagner's Last Time Out

Wagner finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Wagner was better than 38% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Wagner fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Wagner had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Wagner had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last outing, Wagner's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Wagner finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Wagner finished without one.

