Sofia Garcia will compete at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Sofia Garcia Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Garcia has registered one round with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Garcia has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her most recent 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Garcia has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 42 +3 291 0 1 0 0 $12,498

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Garcia has played in the past year (6,500 yards) is 62 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Garcia was better than only 0% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Garcia did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Garcia carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Garcia recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last outing, Garcia's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Garcia finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Garcia had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.6).

