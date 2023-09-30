Su-Hyun Oh will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at the par-71, 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Oh at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Oh Odds to Win: +25000

Su-Hyun Oh Insights

Oh has finished under par three times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Oh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Oh has had an average finish of 38th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Oh has had an average finish of 38th in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 36 -2 271 0 5 0 1 $75,500

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 85 yards shorter than the average course Oh has played in the past year (6,523).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Oh's Last Time Out

Oh finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Oh shot better than only 2% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Oh did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Oh recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Oh's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that last competition, Oh carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Oh ended the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Oh carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

