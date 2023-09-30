Based on our computer model, the Southern Jaguars will take down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions when the two teams play at Simmons Bank Field on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-4.7) 39.1 Southern 22, UAPB 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Lions vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 16.5 29.3 21.0 20.0 15.5 36.5 Southern 14.7 17.0 17.0 18.5 10.0 14.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.