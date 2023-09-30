SWAC opponents meet when the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) and the Southern Jaguars (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB is putting up 16.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 99th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 75th, surrendering 29.3 points per contest. While Southern's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking second-worst with 174 total yards per game, its defense ranks second-best with just 159 total yards surrendered per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on UAPB Sports Network.

UAPB vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: UAPB Sports Network

UAPB Sports Network City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

UAPB vs. Southern Key Statistics

UAPB Southern 318.8 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (128th) 420.8 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (3rd) 139.8 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.7 (129th) 179 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (115th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has compiled 528 yards (132 ypg) on 46-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 49 times for 283 yards (70.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught six passes for 66 yards.

BJ Curry has carried the ball 20 times for 127 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' leads his squad with 168 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Michael Jamerson has a total of 112 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has compiled 368 yards (122.7 yards per game) while completing 53.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 26 times for 66 yards (22 per game) with one touchdown.

Kendric Rhymes has 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on six catches and one touchdown while collecting 33 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard paces his squad with 84 receiving yards on four catches.

Chandler Whitfield's three receptions (on zero targets) have netted him 58 yards (19.3 ypg).

