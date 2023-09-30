The UCF Knights (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Baylor matchup.

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

UCF vs. Baylor Betting Trends

UCF has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Knights have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Baylor has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Baylor To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.