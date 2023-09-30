The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Valery Plata as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Plata at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Plata Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Valery Plata Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Plata has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Plata has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Plata has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 48 +1 289 0 1 0 0 $6,708

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 39 yards shorter than the average course Plata has played in the past year (6,477).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Plata's Last Time Out

Plata finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Plata shot better than only 7% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Plata recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Plata carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Plata's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that last competition, Plata carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Plata ended the Kroger Queen City Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Plata had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.