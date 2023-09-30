Wichanee Meechai is part of the field at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Meechai at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Meechai Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Wichanee Meechai Insights

Meechai has finished under par eight times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Meechai has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Meechai has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Meechai has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 39 -1 279 0 13 0 1 $205,867

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Meechai has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,541 yards, 103 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Meechai's Last Time Out

Meechai shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Meechai shot better than 38% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Meechai carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Meechai recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Meechai carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last outing, Meechai had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Meechai ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Meechai recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.