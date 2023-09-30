The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will have Yae Eun Hong in the field from September 29-30 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Hong at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Yae Eun Hong Insights

Hong has finished under par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Hong has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Hong has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 44 -3 269 0 5 0 1 $63,948

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Hong will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,506 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hong's Last Time Out

Hong was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Hong shot better than just 21% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Hong carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hong recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hong recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Hong's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Hong finished the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hong carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

