From September 29-30, Yan Liu will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Liu has scored better than par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In her past five events, Liu has had an average finish of 53rd.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Liu has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 45 -2 276 0 8 1 1 $189,345

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Liu has played in the past year (6,550 yards) is 112 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 52nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Liu shot better than just 21% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Liu carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Liu did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Liu's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

In that last tournament, Liu's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Liu finished the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Liu underperformed compared to the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

