Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will look to get to Miles Mikolas when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 209 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 715 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.461 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (8-13) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Mikolas has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds L 19-2 Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds W 15-6 Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.