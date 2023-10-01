When the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) and St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) square of at Busch Stadium on Sunday, October 1, Hunter Greene will get the ball for the Reds, while the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound. The game will start at 3:15 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (43%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 28 of 62 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.