Player prop betting options for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 3:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 31 doubles, 25 home runs, 87 walks and 80 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .268/.363/.447 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 30 2-for-2 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Lars Nootbaar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 72 walks and 46 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.369/.424 on the season.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Reds Sep. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Greene Stats

Hunter Greene (4-6) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Greene has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 26 3.0 8 7 7 3 1 vs. Twins Sep. 20 7.0 3 1 1 14 1 at Mets Sep. 15 5.2 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 6.0 1 1 0 9 4 at Giants Aug. 30 5.1 3 1 0 6 1

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Steer has 158 hits with 37 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .271/.356/.464 so far this year.

Steer hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 136 hits with 22 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.353/.468 on the year.

Friedl takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 29 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0

