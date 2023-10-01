The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 56 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

In 99 of 154 games this season (64.3%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).

He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (14.9%).

In 66 of 154 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 75 .278 AVG .258 .386 OBP .339 .471 SLG .423 31 XBH 25 13 HR 12 43 RBI 37 90/51 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

